Stephen Moore Told Larry Kudlow He Wanted Out of Fed on Wednesday; Said He Was ‘All In’ Thursday

Larry Kudlow dropped a dime on Stephen Moore.

In an interview with Bloomberg Friday morning, the White House economic advisor said that Moore told him on Wednesday evening that he planned to remove himself from consideration for a seat on the Fed.

“Steve Moore called me…Wednesday evening, and said he wanted to withdraw,” Kudlow said. “That he and his bride couldn’t stomach the personal attacks.”

The problem? On Thursday, one day after Moore told Kudlow he was out, Moore told America that he was in. Very, very in.

Several hours ago, Stephen Moore told us he’s “all in” for the Fed and that he was “not too concerned” about criticism https://t.co/xkzmlTfPyD pic.twitter.com/ZzaHgYBnUH — Bloomberg (@business) May 2, 2019

“I sure am [continuing with my bid],” Moore told Bloomberg on Thursday. “And in fact, this is probably going to be a three month process… I’m not too concerned about this.”

Bloomberg also reports that Moore said he was “all in.”

Yeah…no, he totally wasn’t.

Kudlow speculated that the reason Moore insisted he was still in the mix on Thursday despite saying privately he was out was because President Donald Trump hadn’t yet made it official.

“I asked him not to say anything publicly until the President could weigh in,” Moore said. “Perhaps he was observing that suggestion.”

Watch above, via Bloomberg.

