Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy took issue with the ongoing impeachment proceedings while President Donald Trump attends a NATO Summit in London, England, noting that it flouts the accepted decorum of “politics ends at the water’s edge.”

At issue is Wednesday’s scheduled House Judiciary Committee hearing in which four legal scholars are set to testify over the constitutionality surrounding Trump’s recent foreign policy with Ukraine and his request for an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

During his first press conference in London, President Trump addressed impeachment and repeated many of the same notes he makes on Twitter and during White House lawn press sprays, calling the whole thing a hoax, noting a unified Republican party and, of course, blasting the Democrats for doing a great disservice to the country.

Doocy said that the “president is furious as are his allies that the Democrats would go ahead with impeachment…while he is over there.”

He then noted that “once upon a time there used to be an expression ‘politics ends at the water’s edge,'” adding that “the Democrats are going full steam ahead. It looks like it’s headed for the Judiciary Committee by tomorrow. The president had a lot to unload on them,” before introducing the clip.

By any measure, it is a historic turn of events that a sitting president is under threat of impeachment, but is still conducting diplomatic foreign policy overseas. Doocy is overlooking, however, the fact that Trump is doing the very same thing in hitting back at the Democrats, though that is certainly an understandable reaction to the impeachment inquiry.

But Trump also drew criticism for his political attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a D-Day ceremony in June of this year. On that day, the president appeared on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show — an interview that delayed Trump’s D-Day ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron by 15 minutes — where he rolled out a new nickname for the speaker.

“Nancy Pelosi, I call her Nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it,” said Trump. “Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, ok? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants, you know what? I think they’re in big trouble.”

On the same day, Pelosi refused to criticize Trump while on foreign land.

It is not reasonable to equate an impeachment inquiry with biting political rhetoric for which Trump is known. But if one is going to call out the flouting of not playing politics on foreign soil, then one should aim for consistency, else one risks being dismissed as an unfair advocate and not an entirely fair arbiter of news.

