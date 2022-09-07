Fox News’s Steve Doocy called Karine Jean-Pierre out by comparing the White House press secretary’s past rhetoric to the “extremist” threat President Joe Biden has been warning about from Donald Trump’s followers.

Fox & Friends talked Wednesday about Biden’s ongoing effort to portray “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to American democracy. The discussion began with nitpicking about how Biden and Jean-Pierre have attempted to clearly define which parts of the GOP are enabling this extremism they’ve been talking about.

“The Democrats and Joe Biden are pushing the storyline that democracy is under assault by MAGA extremists,” Doocy said. “And yet, the irony is…somebody at the podium in the White House actually looks like one of these MAGA extremists on the other side.”

This was a clear reference to Jean-Pierre, who claimed in the past that Trump and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) both “stole” their respective elections.

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

Doocy’s son, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, confronted Jean-Pierre over these tweets on Tuesday, and she responded by saying it was “ridiculous” to compare her comments with the Trump-supporting election deniers who mobbed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

The elder Doocy scoffed at Jean-Pierre, both for claiming that she was speaking about voting rights in the case of Kemp and for not having a stronger response despite her saying that she was prepared for the question.

“She said she knew this question was coming, and she did not have a good answer,” Doocy said. “She was clearly an election denier then, and she got caught yesterday.”

