Eric Trump defended his father President Donald Trump on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, and while the full-throated defense of the controversy surrounding racist tweets from the weekend, a surprising thing happened: host Steve Doocy challenged his guest on the role that President Trump played in this, asking “was that appropriate?”

Trump is an avid consumer of cable news programming, and Doocy has long been considered Trump’s favorite personality on Fox & Friends (Trump’s favorite program) on Fox News (Trump’s favorite cable news outlet.) So even the smallest challenging of a member of the Trump family based on the actions of the Commander in Chief is noteworthy.

Eric Trump presented the predictable tactic of “the best defense is a good offense” by blasting the four Freshmen Congresswomen on the receiving end of President Trump’s attacks, labeling them as “the most hate-filled group I have ever seen before.” They are letting, you know, ice offices get stormed and have the American flag ripped down and have the Mexican flag put up. They say anti-Semitic things every day. They’re constantly attacking.”

But Doocy did the thing that long-time viewers, which most likely included President Trump, never expected: he pushed back.

“But Eric, it got started with your dad’s tweet about ‘go back'” Doocy asked, adding “Was that appropriate? Some Republicans are saying yeah I wish he wouldn’t…” before Eric Trump jumped in to answer ” I love the tweet if you don’t love our country, get out.”

Watch above via Fox News.

