Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy appeared to take issue with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s wardrobe choice while signing Articles of Impeachment sent Wednesday from the House of Representatives to the Senate chamber.

In a segment that mocked the pomp of circumstance that House Democrats put before television cameras — which included Pelosi’s signing the articles with multiple souvenir pens — Doocy reminded viewers of the top-rated and very pro-Trump morning show how the Speaker of the House first introduced the notion of impeachment last Fall.

“Keep in mind, what was it, when in December, when they voted on the articles of impeachment, and she was talking how prayerful it was and how somber it was,” Doocy noted. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt interjected “She is like ‘do not smile. People, do not smile.'”

Referencing Pelosi’s chiding of the Democratic caucus during the actual House impeachment vote, Doocy added, “and when people started to clap shushed them.”

Turning to Wednesday’s signing, Doocy noted the change in Pelosi’s disposition, saying “she was wearing pink and there was giggling and there was some laughter as well.”

“Remember, it’s a TV show,” Doocy said, adding “nonetheless, they tried their best to make it seem like this is a very somber thing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

