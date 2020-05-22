Steve Doocy Falsely Claims He’s Hosting Fox & Friends From Home Because the Government Wont Let Him in Studio

The hosts of Fox & Friends have come under criticism in recent days for urging workers to defy stay at home orders while they themselves continue to broadcast from their residences. On Friday, one of the hosts made a false claim as to why the Fox & Friends crew has not returned to the studio.

“All of us are in really restrictive areas right now,” Steve Doocy said. “And that’s why we are not sitting together on the same couch, or even in the same studio. Because the government won’t let us right now.”

Per a New York State executive order, news media have been deemed essential personnel, and they are permitted to leave their homes for work purposes. The hosts of Fox & Friends are under no legal obligation to remain in place.

Doocy corrected his error later in the broadcast.

“I mentioned earlier, we were broadcasting from separate remote locations, I said because the government won’t let us,” Doocy said. “I need to clarify. We are simply following the government protocols and guidelines. And ultimately, if you are lucky enough that you can work from home, you should.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]