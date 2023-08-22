Steve Doocy Forced to Explain to Co-Hosts Why the GOP Primary is Different This Year: ‘Trump is Under Criminal Investigation’

Steve Doocy was forced to explain to his fellow Fox & Friends co-hosts why early GOP primary polling should be taken with a large shaker of salt, and did so in a manner that was likely none-to-pleasing to former President Donald Trump.

The 45th president and former Fox & Friends contributor (!) currently has what looks like an insurmountable lead over his Republican rivals. So great is his current polling advantage that he announced that he will NOT participate in Wednesday’s GOP debate (hosted by Fox News) and will skip all other primary debates.

While a graphic of a recent NBC News/Des Moines Register poll was on screen, Doocy noted that a majority of people in Iowa will vote in the caucus could be persuaded” as an explanation of why it is essential candidates who are participating in the debate distance themselves from everybody else trying to stand out.

“One other poll that says, regarding the front-runner, who is not going to be there,” Doocy added before citing a CBS News/YouGov poll. “73% of Republicans say Donald Trump should be at the first debate. Only 27% say he should sit it out.” He then floated that Trump still makes a surprise appearance, which candidates are prepping for.

“That is also one of the reasons why that, apparently, all the other candidates are preparing for a last-minute ad,” Doocy continued. “There’s a possibility that Donald Trump might just actually say, ‘You know what? I’ve changed my mind.”

Brian Kilmeade then made an analogy to baseball to defend Trump’s decision to skip the debate saying, “If you qualify as division champ, why play the wild-card game?” though, of course, Trump hasn’t qualified for anything yet. The Republican National Convention is still 11 months away.

“I feel like a lot of them are vying for vice president or to get a cabinet position; they want to stay in as long as they can because they know that President Trump is ahead, so far ahead, ” Ainsley Earhardt then opined. “Anything can change; I know we are a year out, but he’s ahead by 20 or 30 points, depending on the poll you look at.”

“Right, but here’s why it’s different,” Doocy reminded his co-host. “Donald Trump is under criminal investigation in a whole bunch of places.”

Oh yeah. And the GOP front-runner could actually end up behind bars, at least according to one former Attorney General who served in a Republican administration.

