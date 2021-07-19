Steve Doocy dismissed absurd anti-vax conspiracy theories that have gone viral among the vaccine-hesitant set and implored viewers of Fox & Friends to get the Covid-19 vaccine because it “will save your life.”

Covid vaccinations and misinformation has emerged as a hot topic since the White House blasted what they saw as Facebook’s poor management of anti-vax misinformation, which raised issues of government censorship and the very nature of fact-based meaning in today’s post-modern world. But Doocy again revealed his continued voice of reason on a consistently critiqued network over Covid-19 coverage and made clear what the real issues are.

“Well, here’s the thing. And one of the CDC officials said yesterday, the pandemic right now is really just with people who have not been vaccinated,” Doocy declared, to which Brian Kilmeade chimed in “Thank you.”

“99% of the people who died have not been vaccinated,” Doocy continued before explaining the White House strategy to keep citizens alive. “What they are trying to do is make sure that all of the people who have not been vaccinated get vaccinated.”

He then pivoted to a spate of conspiracy theories that are prevalent on social media platforms. “Unfortunately, and this is one of the reasons apparently that Joe Biden and the administration came out last week, the administration very frustrated. They have not been able to get Facebook to get rid of some of the disinformation,” he continued. “The disinformation is online. The vaccine is killing lots and lots of people. Or it changes your D.N.A. Or their little microchips. None of that is true.”

Kilmeade then offered some pushback, saying something bout how it is “not proven that the antibodies disappear when they get in T cells that people who have the natural immunity not even better protected than those with the vaccine,” to which Doocy explained, “This is the fourth version. This is the delta version. That’s the worry.”

Doocy then allowed that there are some isolated instances in which citizens — like a pregnant mother — are reluctant to get vaccinated, but added, “But everybody else, if you have the chance, get the shot, it will save your life.”

Brian Kilmeade added a touch of uncertainty to Doocy’s declarative urging, saying, “Make your own decision. It’s available to everyone. We are not doctors.”

