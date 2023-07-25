Steve Doocy Pitches Glenn Youngkin 2024 Run After Ron DeSantis’ Failure to Launch: ‘Lot of People Like What He’s Doing’

Fox News’ Steve Doocy made the case for Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) to enter the 2024 Republican primary in light of Ron DeSantis’ underwhelming performance.

As Fox & Friends discussed the current state of the primary race, Doocy brought up the news that the DeSantis campaign held a retreat over the weekend to reportedly work on revamping his political operation. At the same time, Doocy acknowledged that the Florida governor has been unable to close the gap with Donald Trump so far as the former president maintains his significant polling lead.

Doocy went on to comment on Youngkin’s “record-high approval rating,” strongly hinting at the governor’s viability as a presidential candidate.

“A lot of people like what he’s doing out there,” Doocy said. “You look at a Republican governor in a purple state, for the most part, and you’re thinking ‘I wonder if that guy could possibly run for president?'”

Doocy’s comments come after reports indicated that Youngkin is Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch’s ideal choice for who he wants to see in the 2024 race. The News Corp chairman has reportedly soured on DeSantis’ campaign approach, and he’s concerned about what could happen if DeSantis or Trump stay at the forefront of the Republican Party.

Watch above via Fox News.

