Fox News host Steve Hilton politely but firmly stood by his criticism of Rudy Giuliani’s actions in Ukraine and said “I will continue to call it as I see it.”

“I have absolutely no wish to get into any kind of feud or fight with him … but in my opinion Rudy Giuliani and his associates inadvertently helped provide the Democrats with their latest ridiculous pretext. That’s what I mean when I said the president is not always well served by the people around him–something I’ve never been shy of pointing out,” Hilton said Sunday night.

Last week on The Next Revolution, Hilton called Giuliani an “unethical disaster” and said President Donald Trump should fire him. This resulted in Giuliani railing against Hilton and threatening to file a lawsuit against Fox News.

“I know some of you didn’t like what I said and I know you feel loyalty to Rudy Giuliani and I totally get that,” Hilton told his audience Sunday. “But my loyalty is not to any one person but all of you.”

“My job is to tell you the truth as I see it, so you know that whatever I say on whatever topic is my sincerely-held belief. And I will continue to call it as I see it and stand up for your interest,” he continued.

“Sometimes I’ll get it wrong, sometimes you won’t agree, but you can always be sure I’ll give it to you straight,” Hilton concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

