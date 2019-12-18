Rep. Steve King (R-IA) has this impeachment thing all figured out. As he sees it, the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump have nothing to do with asking a foreign entity to interfere in domestic elections by asking for an investigation into his political rival, OR a refusal to cooperate with any congressional oversight of possible malfeasance by the Executive branch.

Rep. King took to the House floor and proclaimed “this is the largest most massive cover-up of such a list of crimes against our country and it goes so far as to bring impeachment hearings to try to cover all of this up.”

He then explained that, back to October of 2015, “Barack Obama said Hillary Clinton would never intend to jeopardize our national security.” before taking viewers to April in the next month when Peter Strzok “wrote the statement that was delivered by James Comey and they spent get Democrat money and Hillary Clinton money in Russia to pick up dirt on Donald Trump. ”

King continued: “Then Joe Biden goes to the Ukraine and makes a statement, here’s a billion dollars. But you must do what I tell you to do,” before sticking the landing with “the reality is it was Biden doing the extortion of the power play in order to protect his own son and before this money is handed over.”

Watch above via Fox News.

