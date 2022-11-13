MSNBC elections guru Steve Kornacki appeared in a Saturday Night Live sketch not very long after breaking the news live that the late Nevada call would mean Democrats keeping control of the senate.

The pre-recorded Please Don’t Destroy short featured cast member Molly Kearney and a pretty hilarious Kornacki cameo.

The premise was Kearney accidentally getting elected as Ohio Attorney General after tweeting “I low key feel like I’d make a good Ohio attorney general. LMAO!! #InMyFeelings,” which Kornacki read aloud to include the hashtag.

The Please Don’t Destroy crew then has to help Kearney come up with a victory speech in 20 minutes because, under Ohio law as Kornacki explains, “if that speech is bad? Molly will be sent to jail.”

Both of his scenes in the sketch were pretty much perfectly delivered. And since it was Steve Kornacki the result might actually be binding? We’ll have to check on that.

Anyway the whole clip was LMAO!! #KornackiKameo

Comic legend Dave Chappelle was the guest host this week and got right to the controversial stuff in his monologue.

