Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claimed Democrats and Republicans are “very far apart” from reaching an agreement regarding the coronavirus stimulus package during a White House gaggle with President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning.

Mnuchin had previously claimed that Senate Republicans and the White House were “completely on the same page” regarding the stimulus package during an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

“As of now, we’re very far apart,” Mnuchin said to a reporter asking about how protests have affected the aid deal. “Because of that, the president and we have discussed a short-term extension on … the evictions.”

Trump went on to discuss that his administration is preoccupied with ensuring people do not get evicted due to an inability to pay rent amid the coronavirus pandemic. Before the extension was implemented, the White House’s eviction freeze was meant to run out on Saturday, explaining the president’s focus on the matter.

“We will work on the payment for the people and the rest are far apart. We don’t care. We really don’t care. We want to take care of the people, he added. “The Democrats aren’t taking care of the people.”

He claimed that members of the Democrat party were not working hard enough to or giving enough money to ensure the stability of the American people throughout the nation’s economic unrest.

“The Democrats are not taking care of the people. Nancy Pelosi takes care of herself but she doesn’t take care of anyone else,” he added. “You look at what’s going with [Chuck] Schumer, so when Schumer and Pelosi can get together and take care of the people, we’ll do something, In the meantime, we ought to stop evictions and that expires very soon. We want to stop the evictions.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]