Steve Schmidt appeared on Thursday’s ReidOut and absolutely shredded those who are refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden announced vaccine mandates for all federal employees. He also said the Department of Labor will seek to require companies with at least 100 employees to require their workers to be vaccinated or be tested weekly for the virus. Addressing unvaccinated Americans, he said that “our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us.”

Speaking with her guest, host Joy Reid said, “Most of the people I know who are vaccinated are irritated and really impatient at this point with those who are refusing for whatever reason.”

She asked Schmidt if Biden’s announcement was good politics.

“You used the word ‘irritated,’ which is evidence of magnanimity,” he replied. “I think the majority in this country is enraged over this, about being held hostage by an extremist intransigent junk science-believing minority that is endangering America’s children. We’re in the opening months of what will be the children’s phase of this pandemic, and we will see the death of America’s children.”

Schmidt said despite the harsh criticism Biden’s Covid measures are receiving from many conservatives, vaccine mandates are all-American and that Biden should treat the matter “with an iron fist”:

And I think it’s important to understand that imposing mandates around vaccines and quarantines, around diseases, this is as American as apple pie and has gone on since the beginning of the country. We live in an age of misinformation and an age of insanity. And enough is enough is enough. Reality is reality, and it’s time to end the B.S. And so I think that he should approach this with an iron fist. And I think that the overwhelming majority of the country is going to be deeply appreciative of somebody standing up at long last and saying to the small minority of nuts in this country, enough.

Reid responded, “I 100% agree. I think that’s how most people are gonna feel.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

