White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany snapped at CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins to “stop filibustering” on Friday after Collins kept asking questions as McEnany tried to call on other reporters.

After a tense, several-minute back-and-forth between McEnany and Collins over the coronavirus transmission rate between children, as the Trump administration pushes to reopen schools, Collins then asked McEnany another question about whether President Donald Trump brought up “election interference on the call with the Russian president yesterday.”

“I wasn’t on the call, but the president has taken more actions for election security than his predecessor who gave a stand down order when he learned about election interference. Susan Rice gave that stand down order. Obama’s intel chief even confirmed that stand down order was given,” McEnany replied. “By contrast, we’ve given a ton of funding to election security. We take our elections seriously and we believe in election integrity.

McEnany then tried to call on another reporter, but Collins kept talking, declaring, “My question is did President Trump bring it up on the call.”

“I was not on the call, Kaitlan. Stop filibustering,” McEnany snapped. “Let your colleagues ask questions.”

