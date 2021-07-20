Meghan McCain defended Fox News over criticism that the conservative network’s coverage of Covid-19 has led to vaccine hesitancy amongst its viewership. McCain is a former employee of Fox News and her husband, Ben Domenech, is a paid contributor and occasional guest host for the cable outlet as well.

The View segment opened with Joy Behar discussing vaccine hesitancy and mocking Fox News hosts Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity who told viewers to get vaccinated and take Covid-19 seriously on Monday. “Are they getting, you know, some kind of stock in Pfizer?” she snarked with an ugly tone, adding “What is provoking this, I’d like to know all of a sudden.”

In the previous segment, and on Monday’s show, co-host Sunny Hostin blamed Fox News for anti-vaccine “propaganda” and cited Fox News’s nemesis Media Matters for her research.

McCain admitted that, as a mother of a 10-month-old baby, she is very concerned about the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, particularly the Delta variant, but pleaded with her cohorts to stop blaming Fox News solely for the vaccine hesitancy. “Please stop making this so political,” she implored her viewers before noting other demographic segments outside of traditional Fox News viewership that also have low vaccination rates.

While begging for her co-hosts to not make vaccine hesitancy a political topic, McCain curiously mentioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat “I know AOC’s district is in the Bronx,” she noted after citing low vaccine rates in the New York borough. “If that’s her district, what are you not — what are you not conveying as well?”

“I don’t understand why it has to be about Fox News,” McCain followed. “It’s not. This is a problem for our country and I’m petrified.” She added “Please stop making this so political. This is an American problem. It’s a national problem.”

Watch above via ABC.

