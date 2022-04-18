Fox Business’ Charles Payne went after Pramila Jayapal (WA) and other progressives advocating for student loan cancellation while claiming to advance racial justice.

Payne joined Fox & Friends on Monday to talk about Jayapal’s claim on Twitter that canceling student debt represents racial, gender, and economic justice.

Student debt cancellation is racial justice. Student debt cancellation is gender justice. Student debt cancellation is economic justice. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 16, 2022

Student loans have come back into focus for the Biden administration amid questions of what will happen when their moratorium on loan repayments expires in May. While Payne suggested that the White House might be pursuing student loan cancellation in order to distract from other economic issues, he declared “Progressives have hijacked the pain and suffering of black Americans for everything that they want to push.”

“It’s despicable [and] it must stop now,” Payne said. “I’m gonna say something very vulgar to the Progressives: stop pimping black people, okay?”

From there, Payne launched into an argument against canceling student loan debts, saying “it’s nonsensical, it’s unfair and it’s stupid” for the financial burden to be dispersed among the public. He also demanded to know “where is the racial justice [Jayapal] is talking about” since canceling student loans would help more white people in her district than minorities.

“Listen, it’s an economic disaster. It’s a farce,” he said. “You can’t tell me on one hand we are going to help people go to college and on the other hand tell me college doesn’t pay for it itself. You can’t have it both ways. One has to be correct.”

Payne concluded his point by suggesting Jayapal talk to her donors about “why they are not helping the people in these cities the right way. Talk about the education that leaves these kids unable to get a real competitive job.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com