‘Stop This’: Tucker Carlson Calls on Biden to Halt Potential Trump Indictment ‘For the Sake of the Country’

Tucker Carlson called on President Joe Biden to somehow thwart a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

In his opening monologue on Tuesday, the Fox News host addressed reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is likely to indict Trump for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush payment he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Daniels says the money was meant to keep her quiet over an affair she says she had with Trump.

“How much of this is true?” Carlson said of the reports. “Once again, we cannot say. Here’s what we know: a [George] Soros-funded prosecutor in New York – a man who ran on the promise to indict Trump – seems to be working hard to indict Trump.”

Carlson claimed what Trump did is not a crime.

“So in Manhattan tomorrow, what will certainly be an overwhelmingly liberal grand jury will meet,” he continued. “And unless something unexpected happens, Democrats will have taken the unprecedented step of using a corrupt justice system to take out the front runner in the Republican presidential field in a presidential race.”

The host stated that if Trump is indicted, “America will never be the same.”

He then called on Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland to stop any looming indictment.

“You’ve got to hope that for the sake of the country, the Biden White House which will be running against Trump, will put the country above partisanship and stop this,” Carlson said. “And that Merrick Garland at DOJ will issue a very public statement saying that this is wrong, which it is, and therefore preserve for our grandchildren our justice system.”

Beyond a public rebuke, it is unclear what steps Carlson wants the Biden administration to take to quash an indictment at the state level.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com