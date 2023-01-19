‘Stop with the Stupid!’ Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Goes BALLISTIC on Marjorie Taylor Greene for Threatening U.S. Default

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele blew a gasket after Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she will vote against allowing the U.S. to pay off its debts unless certain Republican demands are met.

The United States is one of the few countries that impose a limit on how much debt it is allowed to hold – unless Congress acts to raise that limit. According to the Department of the Treasury, the U.S. will hit that limit on Thursday. Secretary Janet Yellen has explained the department will undertake “extraordinary measures” to fulfill its debt obligations, which she said will exhaust by early June.

If a bill raising the debt limit is not passed by both houses of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, the U.S. will default on its obligations to bondholders for the first time in history

Appearing on MSNBC’s 11th Hour hosted by Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday, Steele reacted to Greene’s appearance on Fox News’ Hannity earlier in the evening.

Greene and other House Republicans have made clear they intend to use their new majority in the lower chamber to force spending cuts while using the looming threat of default as leverage. The results could be catastrophic to the American economy.

“The debt ceiling is going to be a point of contention in our conference, but it’s going to have to be one that we come together on,” Greene told Sean Hannity. “We want to make sure that we have things in there that we have to have. I, for one, will not sign a clean bill raising the debt limit.”

Ruhle noted that members of Congress do not sign bills. Presumably, Greene meant “sign onto a clean bill raising the debt limit.”

“She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about!” Steele exclaimed. “This woman has no clue!”

“Isn’t that scary?” Ruhle replied.

“Can we just for a moment stop taking this stuff seriously?” Steele pressed on. “She runs her mouth and everybody acts like, ‘Oh my God, what do we do now?'”

“We have to take it seriously,” Ruhle responded while noting Greene is now part of a slim Republican majority in the House. “We can’t just laugh at her like a buffoon.”

Steele responded by saying that this is most immediately a problem for new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and took a swipe at the debt created under former President Donald Trump:

Totally agreed, but you know what? That’s Kevin’s problem. That’s Kevin’s problem. And so Kevin needs to work that out. We can’t work that out. Mitch McConnell can’t solve that. That’s Kevin’s problem. That’s a problem he’s created. So, she’s not gonna sign off on a clean debt bill, then what are you gonna sign off on? Because, if you understand how this works, Marjorie, then you know that this is about bills that have already been created, not new spending. So, this is not a spending question. This is just paying the damn credit of the country for the $8 trillion your president ran up between 2016 and 2020. So, stop with the stupid!

Watch above via MSNBC.

