Stranger Things Actor Was Detained By Immigration Officials Who Didn’t Believe He Was Traveling To Meet Jimmy Fallon

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn details the moment he was almost denied entry into the country after a mixup at customs landed him in a detention room.

Quinn, was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, promoting the latest season of the Netflix hit show where he plays the character Eddie Munson.

“I heard this backstage, but is this is your talk show debut!” host Jimmy Fallon announced.

“This is my first ever talk show,” Quinn confirmed. “It’s so nice to be here cause I very nearly didn’t make it.”

“What, what do you mean?” Fallon asked in concern.

“I was held up at immigration yesterday. Have you ever been to secondary? Anyone? No. Oh, it’s not so fun,” Quinn began.

“I was taken into — I guess what you could call — it was more of a dungeon and I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes. And then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?'” he continued.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me, and one of his colleagues looked over at me, looked to him and said, ‘Leave Eddie alone,'” Quinn detailed, referencing his character on the show.

After some back and forth with the immigration officials the officer finally believed Quinn and asked the all-important question, “Do you come back next season?” before letting him pass through the checkpoint.

