‘Struggling’: Frank Luntz Focus Group’s One-Word Descriptions of Biden’s America Were, In a Word, Bleak

MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ aired on Friday one-word responses of how members a focus group led by GOP pollster Frank Luntz described President Joe Biden’s America.

When asked by Luntz “to describe” in one word “conditions in America right now,” respondents did not hold back.

“Poor,” said Tiffany of New York.

“Disparity,” said Jen of Washington, D.C.

“Struggling,” said Sal of Florida.

“Confusing,” said Kirsten of Illinois.

“Uncertain,” said Paul of New York.

“Depressing,” said Brian of Michigan.

“Miserable,” said John of South Carolina.

“Divided,” said Susan of California.

“Shaky,” said Jana of Nevada.

“Unstable,” said Rich of Idaho.

“Polarized,” said Chris of Pennsylvania.

“Dire,” said Valerie of California.

“Dismal,” said Debra of Wyoming.

“Division,” said Bob of Texas.

Th responses come amid partisan division and as the Labor Department released this week a report that inflation increased 0.1 percent in August. Outside of food and energy, inflation increased 0.6 percent last month.

The respondents also blasted Congress for being out of touch with everyday Americans.

“Everybody in congress, almost everybody in congress is certainly wealthy, independently wealthy, more money than they would be making from their congressional salaries, even if they came from poverty,” said Chris. “And I don’t think they understand how expensive it is to live right now. I don’t think they understand how expensive rent is, the number of houses signed for less than $300,000 has dwindled to almost nothing in the last five years, just the fact that nobody can access, not even building wealth, but just getting stability.”

