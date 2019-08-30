Fox Business host Stuart Varney called out former Rep. Joe Walsh, a Republican who is challenging President Donald Trump in 2020, for his past bigotry during an interview on Friday.

After Varney, who is the first Fox host to invite on Walsh since his coming out against Trump, noted that his guest had previously accused Obama of being “a Muslim,” Walsh insisted that he has apologized.

“I apologized for helping to create the environment that put such a cruel bigoted unfit con man in the White House. I feel sort of responsible for this,” he added, leading Varney to further call out Walsh’s old racist comments — many of which he made as a right-wing talk radio host after losing his seat in 2012.

“You say the President is bigoted. You, sir, are bigoted,” the host seethed. “June 2016, you said, ‘No more Muslims in the U.S. They want us dead. They seek to kill us. Islam is a doctrine of hatred,’ et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. That’s bigotry any way you slice it. You said the single greatest act of racism in American history was the election of Barack Obama, people voted for him simply because he’s black. Bigotry, Joe.”

After Walsh against apologized and countered by asking “if Trump ever apologized for anything,” Varney cut off the interview and appeared to make a dig about Walsh losing his radio show.

“No. He hasn’t apologized for anything. I don’t think he should,” the Fox personality replied. “We are over, Joe. I’m sorry. Time’s up. You used to run a media show. Hard break.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

