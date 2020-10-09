President Donald Trump will be holding an in-person event at the White House Saturday with apparently hundreds of people in attendance, and his first campaign rally since testing positive for the coronavirus is happening this coming Monday.

CNN’s Jake Tapper called the White House event “stunning and potentially reckless” given how the president is “infected with the coronavirus.”

Tapper noted how Dr. Sean Conley cleared the president to return to public engagements Saturday, but added, “We’re not sure what that is based on.”

He went on to say we don’t have “answers to basic questions” about Trump’s health, including whether he’s still contagious and when Trump last tested negative, a crucial thing concerning the timeline of coronavirus cases at the White House.

For the past few days, White House officials have not given a straight answer on when Trump last tested negative.

