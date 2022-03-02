The View co-host Sunny Hostin appeared to defend Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday over them heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers. One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from “burn pits” that incinerated wastes of war—medical and hazard material, jet fuel, and more,” said Biden during his speech in front of Congress. “When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know.”

“You put them in,” interrupted Boebert. “13 of them.” This led to jeers in the House of Representatives chamber.

“One of those soldiers was my son, Maj. Beau Biden,” said Biden. Beau Biden, who was the president’s oldest child, succumbed to cancer in 2015.

“On the heels of this war with Ukraine and Russia, and I thought, thank G-d I can roll my eyes at Marjorie Taylor Greene and yet continue to value that freedom and do exactly that in the chambers,” said View co-host Sara Haines. “I had never seen it that way before.”

Hostin remarked, “People have the freedom in this country to be classless and tacky.”

