Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay on The View

The View co-host Sunny Hostin has reportedly signed a multi-year deal to remain on the hit daytime talk show.

Variety first reported on Wednesday about the extension, which will have Hostin stay through Season 28 that, based on The View’s taping schedule, would have her on the show at least until August 2025. She has been a View co-host for six years.

“With her new deal at The View, Hostin will continue to appear in special projects for ABC, such as “Soul of a Nation,” and provide commentary on shows like 20/20, Good Morning America and Nightline,” according to Variety.

The deal comes as The View is set to announce on Thursday that former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin will permanently succeed Meghan McCain in the permanent conservative seat.

In addition to Hostin, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar recently signed, respectively, four-year and three-year extensions to remain with the show, which is in its 25th season.

On The View, Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, is known for her left-wing takes that includes blasting Republicans and former President Donald Trump and being pro-choice on the issue of abortion despite her personal Catholic belief against abortion. She has also called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, “DeathSantis.” Despite her being on the Left, Hostin last month criticized President Joe Biden for visiting Saudi Arabia.

