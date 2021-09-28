Sunny Hostin Ridicules Caitlyn Jenner Claim that Trump Had ‘Messaging Issues’: ‘He Had an Insurrection Issue’

Caitlyn Jenner joined The View as a guest host on Tuesday and quickly clashed with Sunny Hostin over the media’s treatment of the Republican Party.

Jenner, who said she would support Donald Trump’s 2024 bid and refused to admit he lost the 2020 election during her previous appearance on The View, claimed that she is “outside the box” when it comes to the GOP, adding that she is the “poster child for change.”

Whoopi Goldberg went on to note that the GOP is struggling to attract younger voters, prompting Sarah Haines and Joy Behar to reason that Republicans would fail to gain votes from younger demographics if the party continues to deny climate change and vote against LGBTQ+ and abortion rights.

“You have to think about the racial demographic because 45 percent of millennials are people of color. I think it’s Generation Z it’s 50 percent, those born after 1996, are people of color,” Hostin added. “Compared with 30 percent of Baby Boomers and the Republican party quite frankly has never really been great for people of color in modern times, and I just don’t know with the changing racial and ethnic composition of the U.S. Electorate how the Republican party reaches out to that age group and that demographic.”

Jenner defended her party by pointing to the increase in citizens and Black Republicans who are running for public office, prompting Hostin to quip that those candidates “just don’t win.”

“This next generation wants an economy that’s thriving. They want jobs, and conservative economic values do create a lot of jobs. We’ve proved that throughout history, but they also want a Republican Party that is more inclusive to other people, and we have to do one thing,” Jenner added. “We have to — the old school of people that are in there who have been in there forever, that have honestly, I feel like are destroying the Republican Party in so many ways — they have to move on, okay? There’s got to be a next-generation to come in, and I think they’re out there. And I’m hopeful that they’re out there, but we have to change. We have to do a better job. The other side — the media is against us.”

Behar and Hostin took issue with Jenner’s claim that the media is against the GOP, which led Jenner to argue that “They won’t give the Republicans a fair break.”

“With Trump as the head of the Republican Party, I think that’s kind of difficult,” Hostin replied.

“Trump certainly had his messaging issues. I will — I will agree with you on that,” Jenner said, prompting Hostin to push back further.

“He had an insurrection issue and a couple of impeachment issues as well,” Hostin said, earning solid applause from the audience. “And he still has a stranglehold on the Republican Party.

Watch above, via ABC.

