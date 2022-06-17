Sunny Hostin Says She Doesn’t Give Liz Cheney ‘Hero Status’ For January 6 Hearings

The View co-host Sunny Hostin said on Friday she doesn’t give Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “hero status” for her outspokenness against the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney is the vice-chair of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. The committee has held multiple hearings, the most recent being on Thursday.

“The only hero is really Liz Cheney to me. And I don’t agree with her politics, but to me she is a hero in the sense that she does not care about her job more than she cares about the country,” said co-host Joy Behar.

“She is not going to get re-elected because of the position she has put herself in. But because of her, we are hearing the truth in an unbiased way,” she added. “She is a Republican after all.”

“That’s a hero to me,” said Behar.

Cheney faces a tough re-election primary as the GOP establishment has lined up its support behind her primary opponent Harriet Hageman. The primary is Aug. 16.

Hostin disagreed with Behar and said, “I’m not going to going to give her hero status.”

“But I do commend her for the work that she’s doing,” she added.

