Sunny Hostin Says She was ‘Cringing’ as Representatives Shared Personal Abortion Stories: ‘I Wasn’t Convinced By Anything That Was Said’

Sunny Hostin shared her reaction to the personal abortion stories members of Congress told a House panel on Thursday, revealing that she was “cringing” throughout their testimonies.

On Thursday, Representatives Cori Bush (D-MO), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Barbara Lee (D-CA) gave their deeply personal, and sometimes painful, accounts of their abortions in support of one’s right to chose.

The testimonies came as the debate over abortion has been intensified by the Supreme Court’s refusal to block an incredibly restrictive Texas law, which prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“To all the Black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions, we have nothing to be ashamed of,” Bush said to the panel. “We live in a society that has failed to legislate love and justice for us, so we deserve better, we demand better, we are worthy of better.”

Joy Behar opened Friday’s edition of The View by highlighting Bush’s testimony, asking Hostin and other members of the panel if they think it will actually make anti-choice Americans rethink their positions.

“I don’t think that that testimony is going to change anyone’s minds,” Hostin said. “I was sort of cringing at it because I do think it’s so personal.”

Hostin went on to share that she believes life begins at conception, adding, that she “just kept on thinking about the fact that babies were aborted.”

“I wasn’t convinced by anything that was said, and I don’t think anyone would be, so I didn’t really like the fact they were sharing that personal information even though I understand why they did,” she added. “I will say that abortion rates are down overall when you look at the numbers, there’s been — they fell by 196,000. There’s been a 19 percent decline from 2011.”

Behar noted that those statistics are likely due to improvements with birth control, Hostin adding that education surrounding the topic has also improved.

Ana Navarro later shared her reaction to the testimonies, saying that while her stance on abortion has been largely shaped by her Catholic upbringing, she believes her opinion “should not be imposed on anybody else, because this is a country where there is a separation of church and state.”

“I agree with that,” Hostin said.

