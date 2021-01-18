Republicans shouldn’t say anything to honor Martin Luther King Jr. after everything they’ve done to enable a “racist president,” ABC’s Sunny Hostin said during Monday’s edition of The View.

Asked to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Hostin began by focusing on how African Americans including Jemele Hill and Colin Kaepernick were both criticized in when they tried to take a stand for social justice.

As Hostin continued to muse about how King’s protests apply to the modern day, she pointed to the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as she mourned that “white supremacy is very much alive.”

“We saw that there are people just like Dr. King said,” Hostin said. “That they’d much rather have white supremacy rather than this multi-racial democracy that he wished for.

She also called for “truth before unity” and took aim at Republican figures including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and First Lady Melania Trump:

Those are the same people that were like Melania Trump with this birther lie. Ted Cruz challenging the Electoral College. Kayleigh McEnany, just over and over again with her propaganda. How dare they!? How dare they try to quote Dr. King on the celebration of his birthday when they enabled a racist president, causing this insurrection and attack on our democracy?

