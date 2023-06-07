‘Sunny Likes to Make it Personal!’ Alyssa Farah Griffin Lets It Fly in Stunning Clash With Hostin and Her ‘View’ Co-Hosts

The View went way off the rails Wednesday when Sunny Hostin’s disagreements with Alyssa Farah Griffin devolved into a chaotic argument involving all five co-hosts.

Hostin and Griffin had one sparring match earlier in the week, but on Wednesday, the tension between them boiled over. The segment began with a discussion about Mike Pence and Chris Christie declaring their runs for president in 2024. Griffin said Christie seems to be on a “kamikaze mission” against Donald Trump, rather than attempting to win the White House for himself.

Griffin went on to argue that Christie’s motives are noble — as he trying to save the Republican Party from Trump’s influence. But Hostin interjected to cast serious doubts about the former New Jersey governor’s intention. After calling him a “spineless” and “soulless” non-factor, Hostin took a shot at Griffin for saying she wanted to hear more from Pence.

“You just accused me of something, so why don’t you let me actually answer?” Griffin shot back.

“Nope,” Hostin told her. “I’m going to finish what I’m going to say.”

Hostin continued her anti-Pence filibuster, which led to Griffin remarking that “Sunny likes to make it personal with me! Are you gonna give me a chance to answer?”

Hostin ignored Griffin — who took serious exception.

“This is absurd!” Griffin said. “This is not what the show is about. This is Barbara Walter’s legacy. Let a woman speak.”

The segment continued to disintegrate until Whoopi Goldberg tossed to a commercial break. Hostin complained about being “interrupted” as Goldberg declared “I can’t hear anybody saying anything…Maybe we need to figure out how we do this again! Let’s have this break and let’s figure out how we’re going to make this work!”

Watch above via ABC.

