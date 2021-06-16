‘Supposedly Conservative’: Tucker Carlson Swipes at GOP Senator for Co-Sponsoring Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

Tucker Carlson took a moment during his show Wednesday night to go after a Republican senator for co-sponsoring legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Juneteenth — a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. — is already recognized in many states, and the push to make it a federal holiday received widespread bipartisan support. It was unanimously passed in the Senate, and the House passed it overwhelmingly on Wednesday night, with 14 Republicans voting against it.

Senator John Cornyn was a Republican co-sponsor of the legislation, which he made a point of publicly defending, and he slammed one “kooky” GOP House member for his opposition.

Happy that my bill to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday just passed the Senate. It has been a state holiday in Texas for more than 40 years. Now more than ever, we need to learn from our history and continue to form a more perfect union. https://t.co/EpcJCUmfmn — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 15, 2021

Carlson went after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on his show Wednesday and said, “What she thinks about is radical social change and this week she got an assist from the United States Congress.”

He then told viewers that “our country is getting a new independence day to supplant the old one” and went after Cornyn in particular:

Not a single member of either party in the Senate opposed it. Republicans, in fact, co-sponsored the resolution. ‘Happy that my bill to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday just passed the Senate,’ wrote John Cornyn, a supposedly conservative senator from Texas. Lori Lightfoot is thrilled by this. Unlike John Cornyn, Lori Lightfoot understands the power of symbols.

Before the House voted Wednesday night, Cornyn noted how recognizing Juneteenth is nothing new for Texas, and said it’s important “to acknowledge our nation’s history and to learn from it.”

