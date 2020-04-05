Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, spoke with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press about the importance of everyone in every state following the national guidelines about social distancing to make sure every state is doing its part to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are some states that have not issued stay-at-home orders yet and Todd asked Adams what he would advise those governors do.

Adams emphasized the guidelines from the White House on the “30 days to slow the spread,” recommending they all follow that:

“I talked to many of these governors, and here’s what I say to them. Here’s what I would say to them right now. The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment. It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, and we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part. 90% of Americans are doing their part, even in the states where they haven’t had a shelter in place. But if you can’t give us 30 days, governors, give us a week, give us what you can so qe1 we don’t overwhelm our health care systems over this next week and let’s reassess at that point. We want everyone to understand, you have to be Rosie the Riveter. You have to do your part.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

