Susan Collins Says Nancy Pelosi Shouldn’t Have Rejected Jim Jordan, Jim Banks for 1/6 Committee

Senator Susan Collins (R- ME) criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) on Sunday and said that she should not have rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R- CA) picks for the January 6 select committee.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Collins about her previous backing of a January 6th special committee, which ultimately failed due to lack of support from other Republican senators. The House select committee started to hold hearings last week, and Tapper played some of the harrowing testimony from Officer Michael Fanone.”

“What do you think about the indifference shown to the law enforcement by Republican lawmakers that we have seen, with even some people smearing them, and do you have faith in this bipartisan committee?” Tapper asked.

Collins said she’s met with officers like Fanone and commended the work of the Capitol Police.

She went on to say, “I fought very hard to have an independent, bipartisan, non-partisan outside commission to look at all of the events of that day and I’m very disappointed that it was not approved. I think it would have had far more credibility than Speaker Pelosi’s partisan committee that she has set up.”

Tapper noted that there are two Republicans on the committee — Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

“I respect both of them,” Collins responded, “but I do not think it was right for the Speaker to decide which Republicans should be on the committee. Normally if you have a select committee, the minority leader and the speaker get to pick the members.”

“The reason she did that is because at least two of the members McCarthy picked to be on the committee are election liars,” Tapper said. “One of whom, Jim Jordan, is possibly even a material witness. He spoke with Trump that day.”

Collins reiterated she has no doubt the former president “helped instigate and motivate the rioters.”

