Susan Collins Says She’s ‘Very Likely’ to Support Witnesses at Trump Trial: ‘Gaps’ Need to Be Cleared Up

Senator Susan Collins, considered as one of the key Republicans open to calling witnesses at the impeachment trial, said today she’s “very likely” to support those calls.

In comments today to CBS News, Collins said she doesn’t know if there are enough Republicans supporting calling witnesses, reviewed the next few days of questions in the trial before saying that vote is likely for Friday.

EXCLUSIVE: Republican @SenatorCollins says it’s “very likely” that she will vote to hear witnesses in the Senate Impeachment trial. “I, for one, believe that there's some gaps, some ambiguities that need to be cleared up” pic.twitter.com/8Rwbwk9ytm — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 28, 2020

“But for the efforts that four of us made to ensure that vote would occur, that it’s unlikely that we would have had that opportunity,” Collins added. “It is very likely that I’m going to conclude that yes, we do need to hear from witnesses.”

She said there’s been “a lot more conversations” in the last day, particularly given the reporting about what’s in John Bolton’s book.

“I, for one, believe that there’s some gaps, some ambiguities that need to be cleared up,” Collins said.

