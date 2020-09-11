Senator Susan Collins criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus during her first debate of the Senate election Friday night.

“Did the president fail in his responsibility,” the moderator asked, “to protect the health and safety of Americans?”

“I believe that the president should have been straightforward with the American people. The American people can take hard facts, and he had an obligation as president to be straightforward with them and to tell all that he has known,” she said.

“I have said since the beginning that the president’s performance has been uneven and that he should follow the advice of his excellent medical advisers,” Collins added.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]