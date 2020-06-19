Former Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice offered a scathing indictment of the record of President Donald Trump and his administration on race Friday, telling MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that the Trump White House was “racist to its core” and that the president and his backers in the Senate belonged in “the trash heap of history.”

Mitchell began by asking Rice about the resignation of Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the assistant secretary of state who had been the administration’s highest ranking black woman. Taylor cited the president’s record on race in her resignation letter, saying that the Trump’s “comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”

“This was direct, it was personal, it names President Trump, it was specific,” Mitchell said about Taylor’s letter, contrasting it with prior resignations from Trump advisers like former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who remained silent until a recent op-ed, or former national security adviser John Bolton, who held his most damaging accusations for his book due out later this month.

Rice called such a explicit and clear resignation something that she “respected” as “better late than never,” but added that she still viewed the White House’s record on racial issues to be so poor that she wasn’t sure she would distinguish what had occurred “in recent days” as distinguishable from the rest of this administration’s tenure, which she called “racist to its core”:

You know, to serve an administration which has been racist to its core for the last three and a half years, from comparing the peaceful protesters at Charlottesville to white supremacists, calling white supremacists very fine people, all the way through to the recent weeks where the administration has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, disparaged the peaceful protesters, and basically made plain they prefer to stand by a Confederate legacy than a modern America — it’s been an administration whose record on race is just disgraceful.

Mitchell also asked Rice about Joe Biden’s campaign and who his potential running mate might be, fresh on the heels of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar‘s announcement that she was stepping aside and urging Biden to pick a woman of color.

Rice praised Klobuchar as having run “an impressive campaign.”

“I have great respect for her,” Rice said. “What she said last night was extraordinarily gracious. And I think perceptive about the mood of the country.”

Klobuchar’s statement rightfully made clear, Rice continued, that the priority was “getting Joe Biden in the White House.”

Rice described Biden as “somebody who can heal and unify the nation and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history.”

That last quote from Rice sparked quick reactions from several conservative media outlets and Republican accounts, some of which, like the official RNC Research account, took it out of context to claim Rice said that “Trump supporters” belonged on the trash heap of history:

UNHINGED: Susan Rice says Trump’s supporters belong in “the trash heap of history”https://t.co/2xPWOdl4n3 pic.twitter.com/5QjLqsyvUC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2020

More lies from @RNCResearch. @AmbassadorRice was specifically talking about defeating Trump and Senate Republicans. Which we must do in November. https://t.co/xudW8AOxWU — Erin Pelton (@erin_pelton) June 19, 2020

Rice herself pushed back, tweeting that she “did NOT condemn Trump supporters,” and referenced the same video clip that RNC Research and others had posted.

The @RNC will tell any lie to distort Trump’s abysmal record on race and everything else. I did NOT condemn Trump supporters. I said “those who supported him in the Senate.” CUE THE TAPE. https://t.co/JEvYDvFd47 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) June 19, 2020

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

