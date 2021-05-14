Swalwell Addresses Confrontation With Greene Aide Over Mask: I’ve ‘Had Enough With These Marauding Goons’

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D- CA) addressed his confronting of a Marjorie Taylor Greene aide during an MSNBC appearance Friday.

Earlier in the day, Swalwell was wearing a mask when a spokesman for Greene reportedly said “Biden says you can take off your mask” and Swalwell apparently responded by directly confronting them and saying, “You don’t tell me what to fucking do!”

Chris Jansing asked Swalwell about what happened.

The congressman said he was still wearing a mask when he stepped off the House floor and “just forgotten to take my mask off.”

“Her aide yelled at me, ‘Take off your mask, congressman.’ And I’ve just frankly had enough with these marauding goons in the Marjorie Taylor Greene crowd who go around trying to terrorize my colleagues,” he continued, referencing confrontations Greene has had with some other Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I just thought the best way not to let people like this bully others is to tell the bullies to back off. So not surply, this aide of hers got quite speechless when I had a few choice words for him,” Swalwell said.

Jansing asked about the suggestion from Speaker Nancy Pelosi about an ethics investigation into Greene after she confronted Ocasio-Cortez.

Swalwell said Greene has developed a “dangerous” obsession with “terrorizing” and “stalking” some Democrats.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

