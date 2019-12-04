Congressman Eric Swalwell appeared on Fox News tonight and clashed with anchor Martha MacCallum over some of the takeaways from today’s House Judiciary impeachment hearing.

MacCallum asked about the Democrats’ impeachment timeline and Swalwell said, “I don’t want to put an artificial date on it, but there is an urgency to secure upcoming elections. Voting starts in Iowa and New Hampshire within 60 days. And this president on the July 25 call invokes one of his potential political opponents when he asked a foreign government to involve itself in our elections and so there is an urgency to make sure that those elections are pure.”

MacCallum asked if there’s any evidence of an “overhanging threat that the president is going to do something with regard to the elections.”

Swalwell brought up the “Russia, if you’re listening…”, comments and said, “They did just that.”

“You know, we had the Mueller investigation, right? And there was no collusion,” MacCallum responded.

“He still did it and it was wrong that he did it,” Swalwell said. “The president himself with his own ask of the Ukrainians has created this urgency… If he is going to block us, he can’t benefit from us moving with the only evidence that we have.”

During the hearing, legal expert Jonathan Turley knocked the speed of the impeachment inquiry and argued against the reasons for impeachment Democrats have laid out.

“Professor Turley was wrong when he said that, he has been debunked widely,” Swalwell said. “Actually on Fox News some of your analysts today I saw debunked some of his claims. It would not be the fastest impeachment.”

Swalwell is presumably referring to commentary from Andrew Napolitano and Andy McCarthy during the hearing pushing back on an argument Turley made against the obstruction element of the impeachment proceedings.

He went on to note that Turley said the Ukraine call was not “perfect” and that it warrants further investigation.

“Jonathan Turley basically said if you rush this impeachment, you are going to leave half of the country behind. And he was the first one to say he said, you know, I would like to hear from John Bolton, from Mick Mulvaney, from Secretary Pompeo,” MacCallum said. “Everything that you guys have found so far is peripheral to the story and he believes that because the stakes are so high in overturning an election, that you are going to risk leaving half of the country behind and that that is very dangerous for this process. Does that resonate with you at all?”

“I wish it would resonate with my Republican colleagues because they don’t,” Swalwell said.

As they kept going back and forth, MacCallum brought up Turley’s comments that they need to “stick the landing” on quid pro quo and said, “He’s not a Trump supporter, he didn’t vote for President Trump, he has been critical with him many times. But he’s saying you need to stick the landing on the quid pro quo.”

“We stuck it,” Swalwell said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

