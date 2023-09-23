Swalwell Dodges CNN’s Jim Acosta on Whether Menendez Should Resign After Massive Bribery Indictment

Rep. Eric Swalwell refused to say if he believes indicted fellow Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez should resign from office following the announcement of multiple charges against him for bribery and corruption.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York brought forward charges of bribery against the lawmaker along with his wife Nadine Menendez in connection with three associates in a scheme to benefit the government of Egypt.

Prominent Democrats in Congress, including Sen. John Fetterman and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have both called on Menendez to step down and focus on his legal troubles.

However, Swalwell during an interview with CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Saturday had a hard time giving a straight answer on this issue when asked, “do you think he needs to step down at this point?”

“Well, it doesn’t look good, Jim,” Swalwell responded. “I’m waiting to see what my New Jersey colleagues do. You know, some in the delegation have spoken up. So, you know, this is their delegation and the other chamber. It doesn’t look good.”

The California Democrat then switched topics to bashing Republicans for criticizing Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the prosecution of Hunter Biden.

“What the American people should see from this is that the independent attorney general, who was accused this week of favoring Democrats, just indicted a Democratic chairman on the Foreign Relations Committee,” he added.

“So that should put to bed any idea that Merrick Garland is doing anybody any favors. He’s not showing, as you said, any favor nor any fear of being independent,” Swalwell concluded.

During the FBI raid on Menendez’s home, three gold bars estimated to be worth $100,000 as well as $480,000 in cash stuffed into various clothing and a safe were found by law enforcement.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

