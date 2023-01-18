Eric Swalwell Rips Into Kevin McCarthy’s Rhetoric Against Him, Says it ‘Inspires’ Death Threats Aimed at ‘Me, My Wife, Our Kids’

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tore into Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday for rhetoric Swalwell argues “inspires these death threats” against him and his family.

“You were stripped of your committees. Why?” asked MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

“Oh, political vengeance. You know, Kevin McCarthy seems to want to heat up the leftovers of a story that goes back to Barack Obama’s first term. FBI has said three different times. In a rare form, they never talk about investigations. That all I did was help them. Never suspected of wrongdoing,” Swalwell replied, referring to accusations Swalwell was compromised by a Chinese spy.

“Today, The Washington Post’s fact checker Glenn Kessler put out a story giving McCarthy four Pinocchios for his claims,” Swalwell added.

Indeed, Kessler did fact-check McCarthy on Wednesday. Kessler knocked down a claim from McCarthy on Tuesday saying, “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee.”

Kessler notes that other received the same FBI briefings as McCarthy and never raised any concerns about Swalwell, he adds:

In December 2020, an unnamed FBI official told the San Francisco Chronicle that “Swalwell was completely cooperative and under no suspicion of wrongdoing.”

“But the consequence of his claims, it’s just it’s not just that I’m on the committee. He’s weaponized the Intelligence Committee,” Swalwell continued, adding:

It’s that it inspires these death threats. People parrot what Kevin McCarthy is saying when they call and make the threat. And so she knows that we’ve told this to him. I have told this to him. I have, you know, publicly broadcast to him that when you do this, it leads to threats to me, my wife, our kids. Recently, someone said that they were going to rape and kill my children and they were using the language that Kevin McCarthy was using. So there is a cost.

“What does he say when you tell him that?” Wallace followed up.

“He doesn’t care? He wants to focus on, you know, carrying out the vengeance that he has promised in this corrupt bargain,” Swalwell replied, adding:

He won’t even stop and talk to me when I have tried to talk to him. He has promised that he’s going to kick me. Adam Schiff and Ilhan Omar off committees. And he has, as we’ve seen, he’s put Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and George Santos onto committees.

