Sylvester Stallone Tells Fox & Friends He Watches Show Every Morning ‘Without Fail’

Sylvester Stallone makes time every morning to tune into Fox & Friends. That’s what he claimed anyway on Friday during an appearance on the Fox News show to promote his upcoming series, Tulsa King.

“I watch every morning without fail,” Stallone declared at the top of his interview.

“Really? That’s great,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

One of the more notable claims Stallone made during the interview was that he auditioned to be an extra in 1972’s The Godfather, but didn’t get the part for a surprising reason.

“I remember going in to audition for The Godfather as an extra, one of 250 people at the wedding,” the actor recalled.

According to Stallone, he was told he didn’t look “Italian enough,” a rather odd observation about someone who would go on to play Rocky Balboa, a character nicknamed the “Italian Stallion.” Stallone last played the boxing character in 2018’s Creed II.

“They said I don’t look Italian enough,” Stallone said. He claimed he ended up hiring the exact person who turned him down for the extra part and “reminded them every day how Italian I am.”

Stallone didn’t play a gangster in 1972, but he does in Tulsa King where he portrays a recently-released gangster sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The series premieres Sunday on the Paramount+ streaming service.

In a recent interview, Stallone addressed the perception that he is one of Hollywood’s few conservatives. The filmmaker claimed his films have made him seem more conservative than he actually is.

“I didn’t even know what a Republican or a Democrat was until I was 30 years old,” he told The Sunday Times. “I really didn’t until I went to Hollywood. I didn’t know wrapping myself in a flag in Rocky would throw down the gauntlet.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com