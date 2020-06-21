Symone Sanders, senior advisor to Joe Biden, teed off on Fox News Sunday over recent comments from the president about his Democratic opponent.

After Chris Wallace pressed Sanders on Biden’s media availability and current campaign strategy, he brought up President Donald Trump saying this past week of Biden, “He’s not running his campaign, people are running his campaign. I see quotes all the time that he said this, he said that about me, and they’re long, beautiful flowing sentences. I said, Joe didn’t make that statement and Joe doesn’t even know the statement was made. ”

Wallace asked, “Does the former vice president contribute to the president being able to make that argument by being out of public view so often?”

Sanders immediately said “this is just despicable”:

“The fact that folks are parroting this unfounded salacious lie from the president and his campaign that vice president Biden isn’t up to the challenge, he’s absolutely up to it. He’s absolutely up to it. Vice President Biden would tell you if he were sitting right here that he can’t wait to see Donald Trump on the debate stage and he can’t wait to campaign with him. I just find it interesting that folks continue to parrot these lines from the Trump campaign, but it is Donald Trump who stood at the White House press podium and suggested Americans should ingest bleach to clear themselves of the coronavirus.”

Wallace also asked Sanders about an enthusiasm gap between Biden voters and Trump voters.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

