‘Take Back Your Party!’ Pelosi Urges Republicans to Rescue the ‘Grand Old Party’ Which She Calls a ‘Cult to a Thug’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican officials to “take back your party” during a Wednesday morning appearance on Morning Joe.

The conversation focused on the shifting political landscape in the United States, particularly following the Supreme Court decision to effectively repeal Roe v. Wade and instead leave reproductive rights up to individual states.

In this context, Morning Joe anchor and former House Republican Joe Scarborough brought up her Republican colleagues, asking, “Do you not see any movement among your Republican peers in the House and a growing understanding that they are in the extremist part of the American electorate?”

“Well, thank you for spelling it out that way,” Pelosi replied before noting significant political victories the pro-choice side of the equation enjoyed in Wisconsin recently regarding redistricting, before turning to Democrats’ surprising results in the last midterm elections.

“You know, in the last election, people said we were going to lose 40 seats because I was incorrectly focusing on a woman’s right to choose, on democracy, on climate, on gun violence protection,” she noted. “So that’s not the issue here. And what did we lose? We lost five seats. We lost five seats in New York, but we won in the rest of the country because Roe v Wade was not, as our democratic movement opponents were saying, in the rearview mirror. Roe v Wade was front and central to women in terms of their well-being. It’s an economic it’s a health issue. It’s an economic issue. It’s a respect issue. And the rest and women know.”

She then pivoted to Republican friends of hers. “I keep saying, take back your party, go to the Republicans, take back your power,” she urged.

“This is a Grand Old Party. It had been part of Planned Parenthood right from the start. Environmental protection right from the start.”

“And what has gone on to be a cult to a thug,” she continued, clearly hitting the current political power former President Donald Trump holds over the GOP, before trailing off. “But that’s a whole other issue. I don’t want to talk about him but thank you. Thank you so much, Mika, for your promotion of women and the success of women and for showcasing so much of that.

Watch above via MSNBC.

