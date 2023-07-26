Fox News host Tammy Bruce speculated that Hunter Biden‘s lawyer may have been high before entering the courtroom in Delaware on Wednesday amid the chaos surrounding his plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Last week, The Daily Mail released photographs of Hunter’s lawyer, Kevin Morris, appearing to be smoking from a bong at his Los Angeles pad during a visit from the president’s son. Morris accompanied Biden into the courtroom in Delaware on Wednesday where his original plea deal with the DOJ fell apart.

Bruce told panelists on Outnumbered that Biden’s lawyer could have been on drugs while appearing in front of Judge Maryellen Noreika.

“I don’t know if, as an example, Hunter Biden’s lawyer put the bong down before he went into the courtroom today,” Bruce said on Fox News. “It would be helpful to know that you’re that your lawyer is not on drugs or at least engaging in something that alters your perception of life. And so these are the kinds of people that now the judge, as she watches the news, she knows who’s in front of her.”

Fellow anchor Harris Faulkner praised Bruce for her comments, adding, “I don’t know what you had for breakfast, but you just took down Hunter Biden’s lawyer that was seen on a balcony with a bong.”

Bruce responded, “It’s a shame. And I feel sorry for him as a middle aged man that that’s what he’s engaging in.”

