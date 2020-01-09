Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) ripped into Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA) for saying Democrats “love” terrorists.

Duckworth gave an interview to CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday to discuss the briefings Congress received about the intelligence that prompted President Donald Trump to authorize the fatal airstrike of Qasem Soleimani.

After expressing her view that the briefings did not provide enough evidence that Soleimani was planning an imminent attack on the U.S., Duckworth was asked for her thoughts on Collins’ disparagement of the criticisms Democrats have raised against Trump.

“I’m not going to dignify that with a response,” Duckworth said. “I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don’t need to justify myself to anyone.”

Duckworth lost both of her legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004 as she served as a Black Hawk pilot in Iraq. Her comments were a retort to how Collins spoke to Lou Dobbs on Wednesday night and told the Fox Business host that Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Keilar also asked Duckworth to react to Collins saying Democrats “mourn” Soleimani more than the servicemen he killed and injured. “I’m disgusted,” Duckworth said, adding “I would never, ever use Gold Star families, military men and women, or their families, as any pawn in any political game.”

“This issue is about America’s national security. It is not a partisan political issue. My concern is: is America safer today than it was before the president made this rash decision without considering the consequences and having a plan in place to handle the consequences? My answer at this point is no. I am not sad that this man is dead. I am glad that he’s gone to meet his maker and that he will get his just desserts. But at the end of the day, because of the poor handling by the White House of the consequences of their actions, America’s troops are now hunkered down in bases as opposed to taking the fight to destroy ISIS where they are, American forces are now under greater danger of attacks from Iran and other hostile forces in the Middle East, and now potentially, we have innocent civilians who’ve been shot down by Russian made missiles coming out of Iran. I don’t think this makes us or anywhere else in the world safer today after this poor decision by the president.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]