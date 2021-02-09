Tapper Blasts Argument Dems Trying to ‘Disenfranchise’ Trump Supporters: Trump ‘Literally Tried to Disenfranchise Biden Voters’

After the Trump defense lawyers made their case in the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday, CNN’s Jake Tapper called out one of the notable arguments they made.

Tapper noted how one of the various arguments they’ve used is that Democrats are “trying to disenfranchise the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump” because they want him convicted and then get the Senate to vote on barring him from running for office in the future.

He called that argument “intriguing” because “this is a theatrical discussion of disenfranchisement when Donald Trump and his allies, including some in that chamber, such as Hawley of Missouri and Cruz of Texas, literally tried to disenfranchise Biden voters, literally tried to have it so that states that went for Biden wouldn’t count at all.”

Abby Phillip also noted how one of the arguments was to acknowledge Trump lost the election legitimately, something the former president isn’t exactly on the same page about.

Dana Bash, meanwhile, called out Mitch McConnell, saying that he “refused to” hold the trial while Trump was still in office, only to now side with the Trump defense that it’s unconstitutional to have the trial now that he’s no longer president.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]