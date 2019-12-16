CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Congressman Mike Johnson today on impeachment and asked him how he can think President Donald Trump has a good-faith concern about corruption.

Johnson, a Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said, “The president didn’t ask Zelensky to do him a favor, he said do us a favor, and that’s a very important word… He was making sure that the precious treasure of taxpayers was not to be mis-spent overseas.”

Tapper asked if he would be okay with a hypothetical President Elizabeth Warren asking China to look into the Kushners. Johnson said, “You have to look at the whole context.”

“What the president is talking about is not getting dirt on the political rival for 2020. Never came up,” he said.

“He said Joe Biden,” Tapper said.

Johnson said that was about his 2016 election concerns, but Tapper responded, “Hunter Biden took the contract in 2014 with Burisma. First time Trump talked about it was last year.”

At one point Johnson defended POTUS’ public remarks about how Ukraine should look into the Bidens by saying, “He wants to be sure we are not squandering dollars overseas, worried about NATO not doing their fair share… He sees Ukraine as number three most corrupt nation in the world and he knows… there’s something fishy about the Burisma thing and everybody’s objectively has to acknowledge that.”

Tapper asked him with some bewilderment how he could believe Trump of all people has legitimate corruption concerns:

“So many countries are full of corruption, and we’ve never heard President Trump talk about any of them. Netanyahu in Israel, he’s in trouble with the law there, literally. Egypt, billions of dollars going to Egypt… China, Saudi Arabia. The list goes on and on. And you’re asking us to believe this is a man that’s really concerned about corruption abroad. Not only that, let me ask you this. When you look at President Trump right now, his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, his former National Security adviser Mike Flynn, his former deputy campaign chair Rick Gates, his former associate George Papadopoulos, his former campaign advisor Roger Stone — all of them have been convicted of federal crimes. Trump University settled a $25 million fraud lawsuit last year. Last month, President Trump admitted misusing his own charitable foundation’s money, he was ordered to pay $2 million. You really want the American people to believe that this guy cares about corruption.”

“I do,” Johnson said. “You take him at his own word, what he said.”

“Look at the record!” Tapper said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

