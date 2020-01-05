As Jake Tapper spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this morning, he brought up the skepticism of not just the Trump administration in particular but the skepticism of the government in general on issues of war and global conflict.

Tapper noted polling that shows a majority of Americans do not trust President Donald Trump honest or trustworthy before broadening the question:

“There is a credibility gap. In addition, obviously, this nation has heard leaders, whether it’s blaming a YouTube video for the attacks on the embassy in Benghazi or WMD in Iraq, people have heard this government — the government of the United States — say things to them that were not true when it comes to the war. Do you understand that there might be a special responsibility to provide proof and evidence to the American people of the imminence of the attack, of the need to carry out the mission that you carried out?”

Pompeo said in response, “I do understand the power that we have and the need that we have to try to share with the American people everything that we possibly can about why it is that we’re taking the actions that we are taking. We will continue to do that and we will do everything that we can consistent with protecting our sources and our methods.”

