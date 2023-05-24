‘Target Beware’: Tomi Lahren Warns Retail Giant Is ‘About to Get Bud Light-ed’ Over Trans-Friendly Swimwear

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren warned Target on Fox News’s Hannity Tuesday that it would receive the same treatment as Bud Light after the retail chain faced backlash for selling transgender-friendly swimwear.

Target received backlash from conservatives on social media after the company unveiled a new LGBT clothing collection for Pride Month, which included “tuck-friendly” swimwear for transgender women and rainbow-colored clothes for children.

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked why major companies were “getting involved in these controversial issues” when it could alienate customers. Lahren said, “A little thing called the Corporate Equality Index, and that’s exactly what they live and die by.”

“I think that Target really soon is about to find out what happens when conservatives shop or rather don’t shop, because they are about to get Bud Light-ed,” warned Lahren, in reference to the conservative boycott against Bud Light and its owner Anheuser-Busch over the beer company’s partnership with transgender TikTok entertainer Dylan Mulvaney.

Two executives at Anheuser-Busch were placed on leave following the impact of the boycott, and on Tuesday, it was reported that the company’s earnings were expected to fall by 26 percent in 2023.

Lahren also claimed that her local Target had moved its Pride display to the back of the store following the recent backlash.

“Last week, the Pride stuff, all up in the front. All of this paraphernalia. Today I went there, it’s way in the back behind the swimsuits, behind the workout wear,” she said, as the audience applauded and cheered:

They have moved it because they well know, because we set the precedent with Bud Light, that consumers are conservative, especially in places like the south, and we buy things and we have the power not to buy things. So, Target beware. I know that you allow a small minority of the population to run roughshod, but not here in Tennessee, and hopefully not in a city or state near you guys.

Much of the backlash against Target’s Pride collection was over to its “tuck-friendly” swimwear, which many activists alleged were for children. While other items in the collection were targeted towards children, AP reported on Tuesday that the “tuck-friendly” swimwear was “only offered in adult sizes.”

Watch above via Fox News.

