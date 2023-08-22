Tarlov Calls Out Watters For ‘Craven Lies’ About Biden’s Response to Hawaii Fires

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, who sits in the liberal seat on the network’s top-rated show The Five, tussled with her co-hosts on Tuesday about the Biden administration’s response to the recent devastating Hawaii wildfires.

Jesse Watters tore into President Joe Biden and accused him of being “cold,” “calculating,” and not caring about the people of Hawaii. Tarlov eventually spoke and after agreeing with Watters that Biden should not have mentioned almost losing his cat in a fire, replied, “I can’t buy into the idea that Joe Biden has been conning the American public for five decades.”

“The media has,” interjected Greg Gutfeld.

“But people listen to him. He’s been on debate stages. He’s gotten elected and reelected and reelected and reelected and people really like him. That’s why they supported him. That’s why he won in 2020 because he was someone who was connecting with people,” she argued, adding:

He was the guy talking to the little kid with a stutter, right, about how he grew up and how he got past that and went on to be running for president and then eventually won. So I’ll give you that that was a bad comparison, but there have been so many craven lies told about the timeline of the response on this. Jesse just said his first comments were, “no comment,” which is categorically untrue. So that was on August 13th. The wildfires started on August 8th, on August 10th that’s when a major disaster declaration occurred. He got the call, the request from Hawaii to do that. It took him just 63 minutes to sign that.

“He signed a piece of paper, I’m talking about significant public comments,” Watters interjected in his defense.

“Just wait for it,” replied Tarlov, adding:

And then later that day, he was in Utah talking about something else. And he opened up by commenting on what was going on in Hawaii and how devastating it was. Listen to what the governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, said, “Within six hours, the administration met our needs with federal movement. I don’t think that’s ever happened before.” The Maui County mayor: “I wanted to say how our response to the president has been he called me, I asked for the help that we needed. And within two hours, one of his cabinet members called me to answer my question. We’ve been getting all the help that we need.”

“That’s the Maui mayor just pointing that out,” Gutfeld challenged.

“And you don’t think at a time when there are hundreds of people dead and there’s another thousand people that are missing that the Maui mayor wouldn’t have said Joe Biden is lying to you,” Tarlov shot back.

“Oh, you got to be nice. You got to be nice. You have to be nice because you’re hoping for something,” Gutfeld replied, claiming it was all a ruse.

